Hugh Sheridan said he was "grieving" his friend Jessica Marais after she lost her mother. Instagram

“We’ve helped each other through our lives changing in so many ways. Our wins and highs met extreme lows sometimes, but we always made it through,” he penned.

“I can’t tell you how sh*t I feel knowing I can’t hug you right now. To have distance between us when I want to be with you. I know we’ve spoken since and we’re pretty private usually but I really wanted to let everyone know how much I’m grieving for my dearest and sweetest friend who’s now lost both of her parents far too young.”

Jess shared this throwback photo of her mother Karen and sister Clara. Instagram

Jess was raised by her mother after moving to Australia from South Africa at nine years old and losing her father to a heart attack six months later.

Hugh added: “I have the best memories of us and Karen... remember we would make her laugh till she was going to wee 😂 she was so proud of you and so am I.”

“I love you Jess. I’ll be back very soon and I will hug you for a very long time (after I get lot of quarantine). I found these photos from the last time I hugged you at my birthday in June ♥”

Hugh concluded the post with Robert Frost’s poem, The Road Not Taken, in tribute to Karen.

Jessica Marais and her mother at the 2011 TV WEEK Logie Awards. Getty

Over on Jess’ Instagram account, she had three days earlier shared a throwback photo of herself and her sister Clara with their mother during their childhood.

While Jess didn’t caption the photo, her followers appeared to show their support by commenting love heart emojis, including Rafters co-star Zoe Ventoura and Love Child co-star Sophie Hensser Bloom.

Hugh and Jess have been friends since university and starred together as siblings on Packed To The Rafters from 2008 to 2013. They’ve continued to share a close friendship in the years since the Channel Seven drama ended and Hugh has often been pictured with Jess, particularly during her public battles with her mental health.