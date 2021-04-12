Jess was spotted alongside Andy Ryan, who starred opposite the mother-of-one in Nine’s hit 1960s-based series, Love Child. Matrix

The pair then headed to a nearby cafe, where Jess got tongues wagging after she posted an Instagram pic of a Coke bottle with the label, “Hubby”.

With fans pondering the romance riddle, Jess captioned the snap: “I don’t know why I find this so funny.”

It’s understood Jess is currently single following her 2019 split from her long-time boyfriend, Jake Holly. She was previously engaged to James Stewart. The pair – who share daughter, Scout, 8 – broke up in 2015.

James is now married to actress Sarah Roberts. The pair met on popular soap Home & Away.

Jess got tongues wagging after she posted an Instagram pic of a Coke bottle with the label, “Hubby”. Instagram

In an interview for TV WEEK back in 2018, Sarah shared how their romance spilled over from reel life to real life.

"We became friends and things just evolved. He's very funny, charming, kind and generous – plus he's handsome! So all of those things attracted me to him," Sarah said.

That same year, the couple also exclusively shared news of their engagement to New Idea.

On November 30, at their favourite restaurant – the same place they had their first date – James popped the question.

“Sarah’s birthday is Dec. 4, but I wanted to make it a surprise” James, 43, explained.

James Stewart is now married to actress Sarah Roberts. The pair met on popular Soap Home & Away. Instagram

“Some good friends said, ‘keep it simple’. So, I was sitting in this Italian restaurant and I was sweating, but I kept it simple – which made it more real.”

James revealed he had been planning the proposal for about six months and joked that his and aJessica’s daughter Scout was pressuring him into it.

“[My daughter] Scout is watching movies with princesses marrying princes, so it was a gag for a long time where she’d say, ‘When are you going to do that? You better do it quick dad! You’re going to lose her’,” he said.

Well, it looks like both Jess and James have moved on to new romances.

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.