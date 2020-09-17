What a transformation! Jess debuted her new blonde locks this week! Instagram

While Jessica appears to be loving life these days, she notoriously her heart shattered by lothario Ciarran Stott while filming Bachelor in Paradise season three.

Jess, who also took part in Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor, had been embroiled in a messy tryst with Ciarran, who found fame in Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette last year.

Despite Jess falling for him quickly during their fling, Ciarran was content to play the field and since the show kicked off has bed-hopped from Abbie Chatfield to ex Renee Barrett and flirted with Cassandra Mamone before striking up a romance with Kiki Morris.

“Omw to the bottle store for the 7th time this week pretending I don’t know the brunette girl with all the tattoos who came in yesterday,” she wrote. Instagram

After her relationship with Ciarran crumbled, Jessica subsequently made a play for his best mate Alex McKay.

However, Jess’ grand plans fell through and at the rose ceremony, Alex opted to gift his rose to Keira Maguire, which meant that the tattooed stunner was sent packing.

While Jess appeared to take it in her stride at the time, it later seemed as though there was no love lost between the pair when Alex took a swipe at Jess on Instagram.

Alex uploaded a photo of himself in Paradise after Jess’ elimination, brandishing a wide grin and captioned it, “My reaction to my DMs after last night’s episode… thoughts on my decision last night?”

Bachelor in Paradise's Alex (left) took a swipe at Jess (right) following her elimination earlier this year. Instagram

Jess certainly had a strong opinion about the matter, responding, “poor choice.”

It didn’t take long for Alex to hit back as he sniped: “I’d rather make a ‘poor choice’ than be someone’s second choice... “

Jess then appeared to extend an olive branch to Alex and said she respected his decision.

“Nah for real, good for you for doing what you thought was right,” she wrote.