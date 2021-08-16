Saraya is set to take the stage. Seven

When Jess was announced as one of this year’s coaches Saraya admitted to TV WEEK her secret plans to audition became even harder to keep.

"It was so hard to keep it from her," she told TV WEEK. "I just didn't want to have high expectations from anyone."

The talented teen is hoping to follow in her aunty’s famous footsteps.

Jess rose to fame when she was just a year younger than Saraya is now, as a bright-eyed girl from the bush auditioning for Australian Idol.

Since placing second in the 2006 season of the singing show Jess has gone on to find huge success with countless hit albums and singles, two ARIA Music Awards and being listed in the 100 Greatest Australian Singers of All Time.

“It was so incredible to watch, to see from where she started and where she is now, and knowing she has always been insanely talented. It was something that I was also nervous to live up to,” she told AAA.

Saraya also affirmed our theory talent runs in the family.

“It’s definitely genetic. Everyone can sing, my mum (Jess’ older sister) is probably one of the biggest influences, I think on all of us, she was the big singer in the family, but everyone can sing.”

So, will Jess turn her big red chair for her niece? Fans will just have to wait and see.