Getty

The happy snap marked the first time Jess has been photographed in public with Scout since their emotional May 2020 reunion following her hospitalisation.

Jess, who struggles with depression and bipolar disorder, stepped away from the spotlight to care for her mental health.

“It’s nothing to be ashamed of and the more we talk about it as a community, the more we remove the stigma,” she has said.

Spending time with her daughter has also helped. “[Scout’s] taught me patience and how to let go of the things you can’t change,” Jess explained.

WATCH: Hugh Sheridan and Jess Marais enjoy night out together!

Jessica Marais wrote an emotional open letter to "speak her truth" following her hospitalisation, sharing her poignant words with her fans and followers on Instagram.

The former Packed To The Rafters star, 35, shared screenshots of her handwritten notes to her Instagram account, with the first photo captioned, "Morning prayer."

To read more click here.