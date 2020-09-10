Jesinta Franklin (pictured) has made a candid confession about the perils of solo parenting while hubby Lance 'Buddy' Franklin remains in a Queensland sporting quarantine hub. Getty

“For the first five weeks, I went to the Gold Coast before the borders closed to be with mum and dad, just because I could not see how I could juggle work and Tullulah and everything that comes with everyday life without Buddy there to help out,” the model confessed.

“I moved back in with mum and dad which was a surreal experience. My room is now an office, so I was sleeping in the office with a portable cot beside me for five weeks.

“It’s good, but we are really, really missing Buddy though - and I think these last two weeks will be the hardest for us for sure,” added Jess, who has since retuned to Sydney.

Jesinta (right) confessed it has been challenging being a new mum without the help of Buddy (left) who is in an AFL sporting quarantine hub. Getty

The former Miss Universe Australia went on to say that since giving birth to daughter Tallulah, six months, she has realised that it is OK to ask for help.

“I think going into it I thought, ‘Yeah sure, I’m going to be able to be a full-time mum at home and be fully present with her and also be able to manage work somehow and also the household.

“But I learned very quickly that you cannot do it all and it’s okay to ask for help,” Jess said.

She added that, since coming to terms with the fact that she can’t do it all, she has enlisted the help of others to help be the best parent she can be.

Doting dad Buddy with his daughter. Instagram

“So yes, I proudly say that my little girl is home with my sister now, and I had a housekeeper come in on Monday to help me with the washing, and I’m having my dinners delivered.

“I certainly cannot do it all - and I think the expectation or that thought that we can just puts so much pressure on us as women,” she said.

Jess reiterated there is no such thing as a “super woman” or “super mum”, before saying: “You just have to do your best and you can’t do it all at once.”