Jennifer Hawkins (pictured) has seemingly stayed out of the spotlight since leaving her Myer ambassador role in 2018. Getty

The premise of the show, which is being produced by Abode Entertainment, is to showcase homes with cutting edge smart technology and innovative architectural design.

Abode Entertainment CEO Gary Takle said in a statement that the former Miss Universe is the perfect choice for the show given her extensive skill set.

“[Jen] is a style icon in the fashion world, and has proven her success in the world of architecture and interiors too,” Gary said.

Jen (left) is set to host a new architectural design series called Dream Homes Revealed for Nine’s sister channel 9Life. Instagram

“She has the perfect eye for design, meaning she is the perfect host for this production that showcases Australia’s dreamiest homes,” he said.

What’s more, embracing the role shouldn’t be a stretch for Jen, who built and renovated her Newport home, which sold for an estimated $20 million, with hubby Jake Wall.

The exciting new role comes after Jen officially stepped down as the face of department store Myer in late 2018, after more than 10 years with the brand.

The exciting new role comes after Jen (right with daughter Frankie) officially stepped down as the face of department store Myer in late 2018, after more than 10 years with the brand. Instagram

At the time, it was rumoured Jen, who was reportedly on a $1.3 million contract, was unable to negotiate a new contract with the department store, forcing her to step down.

After officially stepping down in November of that year, Jen was then replaced by reality star Elyse Knowles, who was reportedly enlisted “at a fraction of the price.”

Since then, the model and entrepreneur has remained out of the spotlight, and in October 2019, she and Jake welcomed their first child, daughter Frankie Violet.

Filming for Dream Homes Revealed will begin in November, with the show scheduled to air in 2021 on 9Life.