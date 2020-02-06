Jennifer Hawkins is clearly loving every minute of being a new mum, frequently posting snaps of her daughter Frankie Violet on social media. Getty

Jennifer giggles and smiles as the tiny newborn repeatedly strokes her face, before she leans in and gives Frankie a tender kiss on the cheek.

Adoring fans and celebrity friends were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the video, with model Meghan Gale leading the way with three love heart emojis.

“Nothing better. So sweet,” another person wrote.

Jen has taken to Instagram to share another sweet video update of Frankie, which showed the two of them enjoying a mother-daughter moment. Instagram

A third person added: “Oh sooo beautiful!”

Jen’s adorable update comes after fans recently took to social media to defend the model and entrepreneur, who was cruelly mum-shamed on Instagram.

The fan response came after Jen was criticised for sharing a beach snap of Frankie, which showed the infant outside with no hat on.

Jen’s adorable update comes after fans recently took to social media to defend the model and entrepreneur, who was cruelly mum-shamed on Instagram. Instagram

“There’s always one (or 10, maybe for you) who are so quick to jump! Of course you would be protecting your most loved little possession from the sun. She’s beautiful. Congrats!” one fan wrote.

“Geez! Someone had to say that! She has an awesome mummy as if she's going to let her baby burn. She could have had one on and they took it off for the pic for all we know. She's not silly I'm sure,” another person wrote.

A third person added: “And 5 mins of VIT D will do little Frankie good! Just ignore the "perfect" parents! Lol heaven knows I'm not one.”