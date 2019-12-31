In the photo, Frankie sleeps peacefully in a tiny white singlet, with her arms stretched over her head, while wrapped in a blush pink blanket.
An authentic-looking Care Bear teddy can also be seen in the delightful snap.
Adoring fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one person writing: “What a beautiful little flower. Happy New Year! Thank you for sharing such cuteness with us.”
Another person stated: “Happy New Year guys. Enjoy 2020 with watching your little girl grow xx.”
A third person added: “Care Bear! I had the same one when I was young.”
Jen’s New Year’s Eve snap comes after she recently posted several festive snaps to celebrate her first Christmas as a mother with baby Frankie.
“Christmas morning was fun! Frankie wasn’t too sure about Santa’s white beard tho!?” Jennifer captioned the photo, which showed her and Frankie wearing cute Santa caps.
A follow-up snap showed little Frankie peeping over Jake’s shoulder, as he carried her upstairs while dressed up as Santa Claus himself.
Jake later shared the adorable father-daughter snap to his own Instagram, along with the caption: “Merry Christmas.”