Jen recently took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of Frankie to celebrate the infant’s first New Year’s Eve. Getty

In the photo, Frankie sleeps peacefully in a tiny white singlet, with her arms stretched over her head, while wrapped in a blush pink blanket.

An authentic-looking Care Bear teddy can also be seen in the delightful snap.

Adoring fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one person writing: “What a beautiful little flower. Happy New Year! Thank you for sharing such cuteness with us.”

In the photo, Frankie sleeps peacefully in a tiny white singlet, with her arms stretched over her head, while wrapped in a blush pink blanket. Instagram

Another person stated: “Happy New Year guys. Enjoy 2020 with watching your little girl grow xx.”

A third person added: “Care Bear! I had the same one when I was young.”

Jen’s New Year’s Eve snap comes after she recently posted several festive snaps to celebrate her first Christmas as a mother with baby Frankie.

Jennifer Hawkins and her hubby Jake Wall welcomed their first child, Frankie Violet, into the world in October. Instagram

“Christmas morning was fun! Frankie wasn’t too sure about Santa’s white beard tho!?” Jennifer captioned the photo, which showed her and Frankie wearing cute Santa caps.

A follow-up snap showed little Frankie peeping over Jake’s shoulder, as he carried her upstairs while dressed up as Santa Claus himself.

Jake later shared the adorable father-daughter snap to his own Instagram, along with the caption: “Merry Christmas.”