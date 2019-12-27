Jennifer Hawkins has been regularly sharing updates to Instagram since she and hubby Jake Wall welcomed her their child, Frankie Violet, into the world in October.
And on Boxing Day, the model and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a carousel of candid snaps of her first Christmas as a mother with baby Frankie.
“Christmas morning was fun! Frankie wasn’t too sure about Santa’s white beard tho!?” Jennifer captioned the photo, which showed her and Frankie wearing cute Santa caps.
Instagram
A follow-up snap showed little Frankie peeping over Jake’s shoulder, as he carried her upstairs while dressed up as Santa Claus himself.
Jake later shared the adorable father-daughter snap to his own Instagram, along with the caption: “Merry Christmas.”
Enthusiastic fans and well-wishers were quick to take to social media to comment on the snap, with one person writing: “Enjoy your first Xmas Frankie… Merry Christmas guys.”
Instagram
Another person stated: “Merry Christmas to your beautiful family. Happy first Christmas Frankie.”
A third person added: “Hope you enjoy your first Christmas as a Mama. Such exciting times ahead.”
Jen’s candid Christmas snaps comes after she recently gave fans an update on her now two-month old bundle of joy.
Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Jen shared another snap of little Frankie sporting an adorable white dress, with the new mum beaming from ear-to-ear.
"Weekend hangs with ma girl! Can’t believe Frankie is 2 months old already?!" she captioned the beautiful photo.
Instagram