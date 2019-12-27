On Boxing Day, the model and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a carousel of candid snaps from her first Christmas as a mother with baby Frankie. Instagram

A follow-up snap showed little Frankie peeping over Jake’s shoulder, as he carried her upstairs while dressed up as Santa Claus himself.

Jake later shared the adorable father-daughter snap to his own Instagram, along with the caption: “Merry Christmas.”

Enthusiastic fans and well-wishers were quick to take to social media to comment on the snap, with one person writing: “Enjoy your first Xmas Frankie… Merry Christmas guys.”

Another person stated: “Merry Christmas to your beautiful family. Happy first Christmas Frankie.”

A third person added: “Hope you enjoy your first Christmas as a Mama. Such exciting times ahead.”

Jen’s candid Christmas snaps comes after she recently gave fans an update on her now two-month old bundle of joy.

Taking to Instagram, Jen shared another snap of little Frankie sporting an adorable white dress, with the new mum beaming from ear-to-ear.

"Weekend hangs with ma girl! Can’t believe Frankie is 2 months old already?!" she captioned the beautiful photo.