Jennifer Hawkins is clearly basking in the glory of motherhood, with the former model regularly gushing over her four-month-old daughter Frankie Violet on social media.

As the tiny infant clasps onto her mother’s hand, her excitable breaths can be heard in the background, and at one point, Jen is heard giggling.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to gush over the delightful video, with one person writing: “Oooo those tiny little feet and toes!”

Another person stated: “They grow too quickly then just like that they are a toddler or starting school etc. enjoy good and bad moments.”

Jen took to Instagram to share another adorable video update of Frankie, which showed them enjoying a delightful mother-daughter moment.

A third person added: “Thank you for sharing Jen (if I may call you that). Frankie is so precious and myself along with many others love your posts. Love just love.”

Jen’s most recent update comes after she posted another video of herself and Frankie sharing a cute mother-daughter moment.

“My Heart!!” Jen captioned the video post, which shows the former Miss Universe casting an adoring gaze towards her infant daughter, who is gently caressing her mother’s face.

Jennifer giggles and smiles as the tiny newborn repeatedly strokes her face, before she leans in and gives Frankie a tender kiss on the cheek.

Again, adoring fans and celebrity friends were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the video, with model Meghan Gale leading the way with three love heart emojis.

“Nothing better. So sweet,” another person wrote.