These days Jen calls NSW’s Central Coast home and is loving every mum moment. Instagram

Despite once being seen as simply ‘Mr. Jennifer Hawkins’, property developer Jake, 40, is nothing if not devoted to his model wife.

“Look, being splashed across the papers and glossy magazines, and being on TV and doing reality shows did set Jen and Jake up beautifully for their current life. But I can tell you that neither one is keen to get back on the red carpet,” dishes the source.

“They lead a very private life, and that’s the secret to their fairytale romance.”

Their June 2013 wedding was a stunning spectacle. Instagram

Jake has been one of Jen’s biggest supporters ever since she won Miss Universe in 2004.

Just 20 years old at the time, Jen was immediately propelled to the top of the Aussie A-list.

The pair had met each other mere months before Jen’s career-making crowning, on a night out in Newcastle, NSW.

“We think back and we can’t believe [how we met],” Jen confessed in 2018.

“It honestly feels like another lifetime.”

Love is at the centre of their universe. Instagram

While the former Australia’s Next Top Model host admits the early days of their relationship were “very casual and up and down at the start” she and Jake quickly became a power couple, as well as property tycoons.

Together, Jen and Jake have flipped a number of homes around Sydney and formed their own high-end construction business, J Group Projects.

In May 2021, it was reported the couple had an estimated net worth of $20 million, thanks in large part to their property portfolio.

“Any issues they might have had in those early days were worked out long ago. The kids have brought them even closer,” admits our insider. ,

“They dote on them and the move to the [NSW] Central Coast has been fantastic for their family.”

Catwalks have been traded in for play dates and family times. Instagram

After seven years of dating, Jake finally proposed during a holiday in New Zealand in 2011, presenting Jen with a custom-made $200,000 ring.

No surprise, she said “yes” and 18 months later the pair said “I do” in a lavish Bali wedding.

Not long after, the newlyweds set their sights on starting a family but faced an emotional fertility battle.

In 2018, Jen suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage and was subsequently diagnosed with a severe form of endometriosis.

Aren't these two the sweetest? Instagram

In May 2019, the pair revealed they were pregnant again and welcomed Frankie that October. Little Hendrix came along in October 2021 to complete their unit.

“Jen has been loving her life out of the spotlight,” shares the source.

“She and Jake just enjoy each other without all the pressures they had when she was working so much.”