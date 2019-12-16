After 15 years of speculation and rumours, the Friends reunion is finally happening. New Idea has learnt that a script has been written and that every effort is being made to keep it under lock and key until production starts. Getty

“Executives at HBO Max including Roberto Alcantara and Mark Tuohy have made everyone sign water-tight confidentiality agreements which could see them be sued in excess of $5 million if they leak any details.”

News of the reboot movie was first reported in November when The Hollywood Reporter revealed cast and creators of the iconic ’90s show were “in talks” to reunite.

In early December, Jennifer Aniston told People magazine that while nothing official had happened, her fellow cast members were hoping the reunion would go ahead.

Jen somewhat cryptically said: “I will just continue with … we’re trying”, then added: “It’s a never ending question, isn’t it? What else could make a group of six actors feel more proud. It’s bringing people joy on a daily basis.”

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, hinted she was excited about a reunion in 2017. “I would do it. I wouldn’t be the one not to do it,” she said, while Courteney Cox admitted she’d love to return to the screen as Monica. “I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time,” she told People magazine.

According to the insider, the cast have no idea what’s in store for their characters and won’t be given their scripts until a week before filming even starts. “Even when they do receive the script, it will be given to them on custom-built iPads which keeps all files locked onto the tablet.”

While the original actors – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc – are on board to star in the highly anticipated reboot, many other A-listers will also reprise their roles in the hugely popular sitcom.

"There have been lots of whispers that stars including George Clooney, Billy Crystal, Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts and Bruce Willis are all set to return," an insider says. Getty

“There have been lots of whispers that stars including George Clooney, Billy Crystal, Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts and Bruce Willis are all set to return,” says the insider. It’s also thought Brad Pitt will likely return, playing an old friend of Rachel and Monica’s.

“There are also rumours Ross and Rachel will be on another break following a marital crisis while it’s also been hinted that Monica and Chandler’s daughter will be played by Courteney’s real-life daughter, Coco, who’s been spotted at the studio lot on numerous occasions since meetings begun.”

According to the insider, no-one is allowed to see the script without going through numerous security checks, adding, “one producer joked it’s harder to see the script than to get into most countries”.

