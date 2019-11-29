Jennifer Aniston's Thanksgiving dinner

Jennifer also shared a hilarious photo of her making enchiladas for her friend Jimmy Kimmel after he said on his talk show last year that they should eat Mexican food on Friendsgiving to save the traditional Thanksgiving food for the actual Holiday.

She labeled the dish: "Jimmy's f**king enchiladas."

Jennifer and Justin called it quits in February 2018 after two and a half years of marriage.

Last year, in a new interview with The New York Times, Justin, broke his silence about their divorce — revealing that the two went their separate ways without any hostility.

“The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he explained.

“Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other,” he added. “It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be.”