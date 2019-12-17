According to PEOPLE, Jen invited Brad to her home for a 'tree-trimming' party.

'The annual tree trimming party is always Jen’s favorite to host,' an insider told the publication.

'She loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended.'

What's more, another of Brad's famous exes was in attendance - Gwyneth Paltrow!

Earlier this year, fans went wild over 55-year-old Brad's appearance at Ms Aniston's star-studded 50th birthday bash at LA's Sunset Tower.

Despite the end of their five year marriage back in 2005 - ahem, Angelina Jolie - according to pals they have a 'very civil' friendship.

'He would not have been asked to come if that weren’t the case. It was a big night for Jen,' a source told PEOPLE after the party back in February.

'The important people in her life gathered to celebrate with her. Brad fits into that group, and it was natural that he would want to come.'

Bring on Jen and Brad 2.0!