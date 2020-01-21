Jen and Brad: Be still our beating hearts Getty

Where's Brad? Jennifer Aniston posted this sexy shot after the SAGs Instagram

"My peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you SAG Awards, The Morning Show, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work," she captioned it.

One person commented: "Did Brad take the picture?"

"Who shared that bath with you?" another added.

"Is that what you and Brad got up to when you got home?" another person commented.

Brad also took out the gong for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, and while delivering his acceptance speech, he seemingly took a subtle dig at his ex-wife, Angelina.

After thanking the usual suspects, including producers, directors and loved ones, Brad then cheekily referred to how he prepared for the movie role.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” he began, before adding: “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife…”

With a cheeky smile on his face, he continued: “It was a big stretch,” before the audience began to laugh, including Jennifer Aniston, who let out a “woo-hoo” while clapping.

Rumour has it that things between Brad and Jen are beginning to heat up, with the pair apparently getting quite close at the recent Golden Globe awards.

After their flirt-fest at the Globes, Brad and Jennifer appear to be inching closer to officially going public with their relationship.