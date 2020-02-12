Jen posted photos from her Interview shoot to her Instagram Instagram

The 51-year-old showed off her fantastic figure as she celebrated her birthday Instagram

During their chat, the pair also discussed the future, with Jennifer saying she saw herself in a beach house with kids.

"It's not so much what I see myself doing, but it's more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That's the joyous snapshot in my head."

Jen and Brad: Be still our beating hearts Getty

Where's Brad? Jennifer Aniston posted this sexy shot after the SAGs Instagram

Jennifer set tongues wagging recently by posting a very suggestive picture on Instagram after that reunion with her ex-husband Brad Pitt at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

The Friends star posted a sexy shot of her cream Dior silk dress hanging over the bath alongside the award she picked up for The Morning Show.

"My peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you SAG Awards, The Morning Show, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work," she captioned it.

One person commented: "Did Brad take the picture?"

"Who shared that bath with you?" another added.

"Is that what you and Brad got up to when you got home?" another person commented.

Jen and Brad set tongues wagging at the SAG Awards Getty

Brad also took out the gong for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, and while delivering his acceptance speech, he seemingly took a subtle dig at his ex-wife, Angelina.

After thanking the usual suspects, including producers, directors and loved ones, Brad then cheekily referred to how he prepared for the movie role.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” he began, before adding: “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife…”

With a cheeky smile on his face, he continued: “It was a big stretch,” before the audience began to laugh, including Jennifer Aniston, who let out a “woo-hoo” while clapping.

Rumour has it that things between Brad and Jen are beginning to heat up, with the pair apparently getting quite close at the recent Golden Globe awards.

After their flirt-fest at the Globes, Brad and Jennifer appear to be inching closer to officially going public with their relationship.