Even before she became a household name thanks to her royal connections, rumour has it the Duchess of Sussex’s greatest dream was hooking up with Brad Pitt – for her career or otherwise. Getty

“At the time Brad was divorcing Jennifer Aniston, and even though Angelina Jolie was on the scene, Meghan outwardly confessed she’d like to be the next Mrs Pitt.”

Now, in a reversal of fortunes beyond even Meghan’s wildest dreams when she was in her early 20s, the now 38-year-old is back in LA with a prince on her arm – and rumour has it she expects her new-found status to open doors with stars such as Brad, 56.

“Meghan has been badgering Brad’s people at Plan B [Entertainment] to set up a meeting for them since the day she and Harry touched back down in Los Angeles,” claims a source.

“When she has her eye on a prize, she relentlessly pursues it until she gets what she wants. And right now, that’s to star in a movie with Brad. She’s pestering his assistants constantly and has been begging George Clooney – a mutual friend of both Meghan and Brad’s – to set them up for a casual, professional dinner to go over her ideas.”

Rumour has it Jen doesn't like the idea of Meghan meeting with Brad. Getty

But Meghan has apparently found herself ignored at every turn – and insiders exclusively claim to New Idea that Jennifer, 51, who recently rekindled her relationship with Brad, has put the kibosh on him meeting with Meghan.

“Like everyone, Jen has kept up with the whole saga about Meg marrying into the royal family and promising them everything, only to abandon them, which doesn’t look good on anyone,” alleges a source.

“But for Jen, it’s a little more personal. Word gets around in Hollywood and she’s heard how Meghan had designs on her husband during an intensely painful part of her life, so she is suspicious of her motives.

"She is also best friends with jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, who received a rap on the knuckles from Kensington Palace when she posted on social media that Meghan wore one of her necklaces and was asked to wipe her Instagram of all mentions of Meghan. Jen thought that really stank.

Jen has allegedly told Brad that she is not supportive of him working with Meg. Getty

“Lastly, Jen is friends with a crew of actresses who have worked their a**es off since they were kids to get where they are, and they’ll be damned if this woman comes in expecting to take the plum roles with just a handful of real acting experience, just because she married Harry. She has told Brad in no uncertain terms that she is not supportive of him working with Meg,” the source claims.

Sadly for Jen, she may not have a choice.

“Brad is an inherently nice person, so he won’t be able to say no to her forever. “

