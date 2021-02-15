Jacinda Ardern has been praised for her leadership worldwide. Instagram

Back in January, Jennifer paid tribute to Jacinda among other female political leaders.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the award-winning actress shared pictures of the New Zealand Prime Minister as well as snaps of Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"While the world has been distracted by the noise of those resistant to change, the change has been happening anyway," she wrote.

“Jen’s obsessed with female leaders all around the world, but Jacinda’s story has got it all.” Getty

As one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Jen is all about playing and producing multi-faceted female characters.

In a 2019 interview with Variety to promote her TV series The Morning Show, the Hollywood star spoke about the Me Too movement calling it "incredible".

"This is actually the new normal, as it should be. And I think it’s going to get better and better. Our show has six female producers. As a woman who has been in this business for 30 years, it’s been great and it’s been tough. And now here we are. We have the first show bought by Apple."

The Hollywood star just turned 52. Getty

Jen celebrated her 52nd birthday last week and it seems that she and her ex-husband Justin Theroux are still on good terms.

The actor shared an adorable black and white photo of his ex standing at the bottom of a staircase to his Instagram Stories.

"Happy birthday @jenniferaniston," he wrote. "[red heart emoji] you B!"

Justin and Jen got married in August 2015 but filed for divorce in 2018.

