Sources say Brad "can't keep his eyes off" Lady Gaga.

Recently, production temporarily shut down when a crew member tested positive for Covid-19, but friends say that didn’t stop Brad from hanging out with Gaga.

“From the moment she swept onto that set, Brad was hooked,” continues the source. “Aside from the fact she’s a musical genius, she’s also incredibly talented at anything they throw at her.

During training for an action sequence, she overpowered their instructor like he was a toddler. Apparently she’s some martial arts black-belt freak. She’s a very impressive individual and Jen is right to be worried – Brad’s smitten!”

The singer was widely rumoured to be the reason Bradley Cooper split from his baby mama Irina Shayk after the two became super cosy while filming A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga and Bradley were rumoured to have enjoyed a romance while filming A Star is Born.

Gaga, who’s currently dating tech entrepreneur, Michael Polansky, would call Bradley at all hours of the night and sources say it’s no different with Brad, who’s made it his mission to be her unofficial acting coach on Bullet Train.

“This is her first action movie, so she’s leaning on Brad a lot,” adds another insider. “She’s an ‘all or nothing’ kind of person. Already she’s been running lines with Brad after hours – he can’t resist. He’s obsessed with her. Gaga – or ‘Steph’, as he’s now allowed to call her – is all he can talk about. Her talent, her eyes, her voice, she can do this, that, everything. Brad’s completely besotted by Gaga!”



Friends of Jen, 51, believe it’s bringing back terrible memories of the same behaviour she experienced from Brad when he started filming Mr & Mrs Smith with his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



“He’s kind of half-listening to her, very distracted and often making excuses to ‘take a work call’,” says the pal. “She’s seen him do this before with Angelina – and she’s also seen her old friend Bradley do the same thing to Irina when he was working with Gaga.

Jen and Brad still share a special bond.

“Jen’s tearing her hair out with worry over what’s really going down on that set. Each day Brad seems more and more distant and she’s worried he’s become Gaga’s latest ‘muse’. She knows she can’t compete with Gaga’s raw talent, so there’s not much she can do without appearing like a nagging crazy shrew.



“All hell’s going to break loose, though, if she catches him ‘in rehearsals’ in the middle of the night. She’s been warned that’s Gaga’s modus operandi.”

