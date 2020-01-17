Jennifer and Brad are friends again Getty

The source claims that Brad asked if Jen was ready to meet the kids and she said she was and the response from them was positive.

‘The kids have heard so much about Jen over the years, they were excited to meet her in person,’ the source notes.

Jen was apparently nervous but the children ‘took to her so well. They thought she was nice and totally cool’ the insider says.

‘Viv liked Jen’s jewellery and wanted to braid her hair and Knox was blown away by Jen’s sports knowledge.’

Brad and Ange are trying to juggle their kids Getty

And it was Shiloh’s comment that made her feel really special.

‘At one point she told Jen “Dad seems happy with you”. It caused Brad to shed some tears. He thought it was incredibly sweet that Shiloh would make such a touching statement.’

The news comes at a tough time for Angelina Jolie. According to reports she is 'fuming' over her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s recent Golden Globes win, according to a US report, and feels trapped by Brad in a town where she feels hated and rejected.

Brad and Shiloh share a bond

'The sight of everyone fawning over Brad made Angie sick to her stomach,' an insider told National Enquirer adding that the actress is also annoyed at being snubbed over an invite to the event.

'She put a brave face on the situation, saying she didn’t want to be with those superficial people anyway, but the fact that she was so brutally snubbed was a huge kick in the teeth!

'It’s made her more determined than ever to leave L.A. as soon as she can, and she’s even making noises about quitting acting to focus on full-time charity work!'

According to the source Ange hates Los Angeles and feels hopelessly trapped and humiliated thanks to Brad.