Getty

The British musician was a music industry pioneer, refining guitar music in the 1960s and influencing heavy metal, jazz-rock and even punk movements.

The star was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time in 2009, telling audiences, "I play the way I do because it allows me to come up with the sickest sounds possible."

"That's the point now, isn't it? I don't care about the rules.

"In fact, if I don't break the rules at least 10 times in every song, then I'm not doing my job properly."

Getty

Jeff befriended actor Johnny Depp later in his career, with the duo releasing a full-length album together in 2022.

he was married to Sandra Cash at the time of his death, with the couple marrying in 2005. He was also married to Patricia Brown between 1963 and 1967.

More to come.