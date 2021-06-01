Jayne announced her second pregnancy news to the world via Instagram with a picture of herself and son Joey, who was born in February 2020, reading a book entitled You're A Big Brother.

"Brace for chaos!" the TV journalist wrote alongside two blue hearts in her caption.

"Anyone with tips on how cope with two boys under 2.. send them our way please!"

Before Joey was born, Jayne spoke candidly about how she and her cinematographer husband struggled to conceive.

"I feel compelled to say that it hasn't been easy for us and I know that there will be people watching who are struggling to conceive or... have experienced loss themselves and I know they'll be happy for me," she told Today viewers in 2019.

"But I also know that it can be extra painful to hear somebody else announcing happy news so I hope everybody gets their happy announcement, but we are just, we are just delighted."

Jayne's new bub comes shortly after Joey's turned one year old.

To mark his milestone birthday, the Weekend Today star shared some candid photos of herself and her eldest son indulging in some cake and plenty of it was smeared around their faces.

"I’ve taught him well," she joked in the caption.

"Our gorgeous ray of sunshine is 1 year old! He ate cake with blue icing and a fist full of dirt and had a ball. We couldn’t possibly love him more."