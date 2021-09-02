Jayne has been making the most of her lockdown walks. Instagram

Jayne went on to add while there has been some struggles, there is a silver-lining to the situation.

"Life in lockdown with a baby and a toddler isn’t easy but this moment was a highlight of our day," she said.

Jayne shares her two sons, one-year-old Joey and three-month-old Theodore, with her husband Trent Butler, and has been sharing sweet updates on her little family with fans.

The mum-of-two loves to capture special moments with her family. Instagram

Just recently, she uploaded an adorable snap of her eldest son being affectionate towards his younger brother, and Jayne couldn't help but reflect on how beautiful the moment was.

"Scary & sad world out there right now.. But this morning my little big boy gave his baby brother a kiss unprompted, and it was beautiful.

"The kind of content we need right now I think," she said.

"Hands and heart full." Instagram

Jayne welcomed her second baby boy in early June this year, where she shared the first snap of her along with her two sons and wrote: "Hands and heart full."

"Perfect little Theodore Phillip arrived last week and completed our family. Mum and dad are busy, tired and feeling very grateful for our healthy & handsome little surprise package," she said.

"Extra special that he gets his middle name from his much-loved Poppy who he just missed out on meeting."