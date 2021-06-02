Jayne and Trent share two kids together, and are happier than ever. Instagram

The couple also share a one-year-old son together, Joey, whom they had shortly after they wed in a gorgeous garden wedding in Tasmania.

Jayne and Trent tied the knot in March 2018 after 11 months together, and opted for a low-key, intimate ceremony, to which Jayne described as the "perfect day".

"It was everything we imagined and more. To be surrounded by our family and friends in one of the most beautiful places in the world and become husband and wife – there are just no words for how happy we are!" she told 9Honey at the time.

The pair got engaged in 2017, after a few months of dating. Instagram

Their wedding was just as lovely as the proposal, where Jayne said yes and never looked back.

"Say no more.. the answer is YES!!" she announced on Instagram back in 2017.

"I’m the luckiest, happiest girl in the world. Can’t wait to marry my love," the Weekend Today presenter wrote.

And marry him she did, with the loved-up couple not wasting any time to walk down the aisle together and make it official.

Jayne married Trent in 2018 in a low-key ceremony. Instagram

Jayne has previously spoken about how she pretty much knew from the very beginning that she might marry Trent.

It all started with a few text messages and phone calls between the two after a mutual friend suggested that they might get along well.

"I liked him enough from those interactions to be walking to that date thinking, 'This is either going to be the best thing that has ever happened to me, or it’s going to be a huge disappointment'," Jayne said to 9Honey.

Jayne and Trent now share two kids together. Instagram

Within days, Jayne said she knew he was the man she was going to marry.

"So when he popped the question late last year, after 11 months together, we both knew we didn’t want to wait long for a wedding," she said.

Fast forward to today, the pair are stronger than ever, and are now proud parents to two beautiful boys.

