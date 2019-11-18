“It’s been hard for them both,” says a friend. “Jas has seen Karl at his worst and no-one wants to see a loved one suffer, so of course she feels protective over him and what they have.

“Karl has said himself it’s a lot of pressure and she doesn’t want him stressed out again.”

But having offered unwavering support through his fall from grace, the shoe designer is not only worried about how the pressure to save the show’s ratings will affect Karl, but is concerned about the company he will now be keeping.

“Karl’s new boss is his good mate Steve Burling,” says the source. “Karl and Burlo go way back and have been known to have some fairly wild nights on work trips. They very much form that stereotypical boys’ club and it bothers Jasmine.”

In fact, the last time the pair worked together at 60 Minutes – when Steve was Karl’s producer – the pair were caught out in a compromising position with Australian model sisters Jess and Ash Hart while filming an interview in New York.

Photographed partying with the girls, there was no denying Karl was living up to his party boy reputation back then.

“He was snapped the following day looking pretty hungover,” says the source.

“And bosses were not that pleased that the photo of them letting loose was plastered all over social media, eventually ending up in the papers.”

But it’s clear that a lot – including Karl – has changed since that photo in 2015.

Karl and Jasmine have weathered the storm of career uncertainty and relationship scrutiny to come out stronger, with Karl revealing in a recent interview: “My personal life is very settled now. We are happy.”

But Karl himself admitted in a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald that he was “shocked” to be returning to the morning news desk.

“It’s not something that I thought would come up again. I thought my time was up, but then, when I was sounded out about it, it got me thinking,” Karl said. “It’s a big job with enormous pressures and I know only too well some of those pitfalls, but it is also without question the best live TV job in Australia.”

And while Jasmine would no doubt be proud of her husband for rebuilding his career, the source adds: “She doesn’t want him to slip back into that old party boy life again. The hours are going to be difficult enough to deal with and she really wants to keep Karl to herself after hours, so there is going to have to be a compromise somewhere along the line.”

