“Happy Sweet 16th beautiful girl,” Jasmine captioned a carousel of snaps, which includes a snap of the pair striking a pose together, while a follow-up shows Ava holding a birthday cake.

Another candid snap reveals the teen was gifted a second cake, which features a pretend ice-cream cone, made out of fondant icing, which appears to be melting over the dessert.

The final snap in the mix shows the teenager, who goes by the name Willow, posing for a selfie in an elevator, alongside dad Karl and step-mum Jasmine.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the post, with one fan writing: “Happy 16th birthday Ava hope you have a fantabulous day.”

Another person stated: “She looks like Julia Roberts. Happy birthday,” while a third fan added: “Happy Birthday, enjoy your special day.”

Meanwhile, Ava herself commented on the birthday tribute, writing: “Thank youuu.”

Jasmine’s sweet gesture comes after Karl took to Instagram to share his own birthday message, which included a series of throwback photos, including one of him and Ava on a trampoline.

"Happy birthday my love. Sixteen. What a light you are. And what love and happiness shines from you. @willowstefanovic," the Today host wrote.

The post was flooded with birthday wishes for the 16-year-old including comments from Jasmine and her sister Jade.