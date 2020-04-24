Jane fell and woke in hospital with amnesia. Getty

Jane said she is now home but that she was hospitalised after the fall and now has to wear a neck brace so her head and back injuries recover.

She explained she was trying to put a night-vision camera in the tree when she fell.

"I've got the night vision wildlife camera in my hand, and the next minute, I woke up with a rather concerned Rob Stitch (her husband) next to me in the trauma unit of the Alfred Hospital," she said on the radio.

Jane hopes to return to her radio show next week. Instagram

Jane's children discovered her after her fall and brought her inside the house.

"Five kids were home hovering over me and I was curled up like a strange cat on the stairs and I was talking gibberish saying, 'Why are you all home from school?'," she said.

"They said, 'mum because of lockdown, coronavirus' and I go, 'what's coronavirus?'"

Her children then called an ambulance, which took her to hospital, where she woke up in the trauma unit with her husband.

The radio star is hoping to return to her radio show on Monday.