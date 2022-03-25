Congratulations are in order! Instagram

Jana originally revealed she was expecting her fifth and sixth children in October 2021 during an exclusive photoshoot with New Idea, joking about the additions being a “logistical nightmare”

“I don’t know how we are going to cope. How will we all fit into my car?” she said.

The SAS Australia alum also dished on the telling clue that made her realise she had two buns in the oven.

“Early on, I used to wonder: ‘Why am I so nauseous?’ None of my other babies made me feel sick,” Jana explained, admitting the varicose veins on her left leg were very real, too. “I pondered if I had twins on board.”

" I love the idea of having a beautiful, big family for the rest of my life," Jana told New Idea. New Idea

Not only is Jana a former Olympian, she is also a practising doctor, which came in handy during her pregnancy when she needed quick access to an ultrasound machine.

“I can’t help walking past and checking in on my babies. I have ‘quick looks’ all of the time. At six weeks, I saw one baby and an anomaly, which got me worried. Then at seven weeks, the anomaly became clearer and I saw it was the second baby. I was so relieved, then happy, then a bit shocked.”

Meanwhile, the doctor’s husband Paul was over the moon at the news of two additions to their Brady Bunch family, which includes son Charlie, daughters Emily and Jemima – who Jana conceived through anonymous sperm donation when she was a single mum – and Cornelis, Jana’s son to her former coach and husband, Chris Rawlinson.

The twins join Jana's other children: Charlie, Emily, Jemima and Cornelis. Instagram

“Paul never thought he’d have children, so he’s ecstatic,” Jana said when revealing she was expecting. “And I’m stoked because I love the idea of having a beautiful, big family for the rest of my life," adding that she's excited for the sentimental memories to come, including Christmas and family weddings.

The Olympian also assured New Idea that she’s capping it at six children, saying her “desire to fall pregnant again has gone”.

With the last additions to their Brady Bunch family having now arrived, Jana can start making those lifelong memories. Congratulations to the new parents!

