The couple FaceTimed during their quarantine 'date'. Instagram

The pair announced their engagement back in February, and shortly after, New Idea revealed that Ameka was pregnant with their first child.

Jamie officially confirmed the news in May, sharing a picture of his fiancee on Mother's Day with a burgeoning baby bump along with the caption: "A partner who supports your dreams and your healing is a priceless gem, a heaven in human form - @yung_pueblo "selfless love".

He finished: "Happy Mother's Day, my darling. Can't wait."

Spot Ameka in the car park! Instagram

This is as close as they can get - for now! Instagram

Throughout his time in the US, the House Rules host shared several more posts of his partner back home - clearly missing her more than anything.

"Loving you more each day my angel," he wrote alongside a picture of Ameka posted in May.

At the time, a follower asked Jamie when the baby was due.

"Very soon," he told them.

Very soon indeed - so soon than Jamie has now come home to Australia to be by Ameka's side in her final weeks of pregnancy.

On Tuesday, he shared a series of images to his Instagram stories showing his partner outside of his quarantine hotel in Sydney.

"Lunch date with my love," he wrote, adding: "37 weeks and counting."

Jamie also shared several images of Ameka with her baby bump as she arrived for the date.

The pair FaceTimed for the special occasion.

Jamie and Ameka are more loved up than ever as they prepare to welcome a baby together. Instrgam

With Ameka due to welcome the new baby within weeks, we're sure Jamie is ultra keen to get in and out of quarantine as swiftly as possible.

The 51-year-old has a 26-year-old daughter Taylor Durie from a past relationship - and it looks like he's more than ready to tackle the newborn trenches once again.

Stay tuned, a baby update is surely a-coming...

