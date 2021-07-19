It’s the Backyard Blitz and former House Rules star’s second child, the first being his now-adult daughter, Taylor, who lives in Los Angeles.

The news of Ameka’s, 34, pregnancy first broke via New Idea after the mum-to-be was snapped at a Dancing With the Stars: All Stars wrap party in Sydney back in April with a burgeoning baby bump.

The 50-year-old horticulturalist finally addressed the exciting news a month later with a sweet Mother’s Day post dedicated to his gorgeous fiancée.

The couple kept their news under wraps for months. Instagram

“A partner who supports your dreams and your healing is a priceless gem,a heaven in human form - @yung_pueblo,” he quoted before adding: “Happy Mother’s Day, my darling. Can’t wait.❤️.”

In February, Jamie and Ameka announced their engagement, sharing the wonderful news with their Instagram followers with a series of loved-up snaps.

"She said YES ❤️!" Jamie wrote.

"Thrilled to announce our engagement. Thank you to my beautiful @amekajane for turning my life upside down. I couldn't be happier. Magic night for a magic girl.. ps.Thank you Justin @instinctjewellers for bringing the design to life."

Jamie proposed on Valentines. Instagram

Over on her own Instagram account, Ameka was just as ecstatic about taking the next step in their relationship.

“That’s a BIG YES! ❤️ My beautiful man @jamiedurie my heart is full,” she penned. “Thank you for coming in to my life and loving me just as I am. ✨ Let’s do this.”

WATCH BELOW: Jamie Durie spills on his engagement