It’s the Backyard Blitz and former House Rules star’s second child, the first being his now-adult daughter, Taylor, who lives in Los Angeles.
The news of Ameka’s, 34, pregnancy first broke via New Idea after the mum-to-be was snapped at a Dancing With the Stars: All Stars wrap party in Sydney back in April with a burgeoning baby bump.
The 50-year-old horticulturalist finally addressed the exciting news a month later with a sweet Mother’s Day post dedicated to his gorgeous fiancée.
“A partner who supports your dreams and your healing is a priceless gem,a heaven in human form - @yung_pueblo,” he quoted before adding: “Happy Mother’s Day, my darling. Can’t wait.❤️.”
In February, Jamie and Ameka announced their engagement, sharing the wonderful news with their Instagram followers with a series of loved-up snaps.
"She said YES ❤️!" Jamie wrote.
"Thrilled to announce our engagement. Thank you to my beautiful @amekajane for turning my life upside down. I couldn't be happier. Magic night for a magic girl.. ps.Thank you Justin @instinctjewellers for bringing the design to life."
Over on her own Instagram account, Ameka was just as ecstatic about taking the next step in their relationship.
“That’s a BIG YES! ❤️ My beautiful man @jamiedurie my heart is full,” she penned. “Thank you for coming in to my life and loving me just as I am. ✨ Let’s do this.”
