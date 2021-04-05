Jamie Durie (left) and fiancee Ameka Fields (right) are reportedly expecting their first child together. Instagram

Ameka was sporting what looked to be a distinct baby bump. EXCLUSIVE/ Supplied

In February, Jamie and Ameka announced their engagement, sharing the exciting news with their Instagram followers with a series of loved-up snaps.

"She said YES ❤️!" Jamie wrote.

"Thrilled to announce our engagement. Thank you to my beautiful @amekajane for turning my life upside down. I couldn't be happier. Magic night for a magic girl.. ps.Thank you Justin @instinctjewellers for bringing the design to life."

Ameka soaked up the celebrations on Jamie's luxury yacht in Sydney. EXCLUSIVE/ Supplied

Over on her own Instagram account, Ameka was just as ecstatic about the relationship step.

“That’s a BIG YES! ❤️ My beautiful man @jamiedurie my heart is full,” she penned. “Thank you for coming in to my life and loving me just as I am. ✨ Let’s do this.”

Jamie and Ameka are said to have met in Los Angeles, where Jamie typically spends half a year with his daughter Taylor, 26, from a previous relationship.

The former House Rules host has made no secret of one day adding to his brood, telling New Idea in 2019 that he'd "absolutely" have another child.

Jamie and Ameka announced their engagement in February. Instagram

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!