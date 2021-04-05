It was only five weeks ago that Jamie Durie and his new love Ameka Fields (also known as Ameka Jane) announced their engagement.
And now it seems the couple has another cause for celebration with new photos showing that brunette stunner appears to be pregnant with Jamie’s child.
The photos, taken in Sydney as the Dancing With the Stars: All Stars cast and crew celebrated wrapping production on the Channel Seven reality series, show Ameka sporting a burgeoning baby bump.
New Idea undestands Ameka is believed to around five months along.
Jamie, 50, and Ameka, 33, soaked up the celebrations on Sunday on the TV personality’s 72-foot, million-dollar yacht alongside other Dancing With The Stars celebs including Ada Nicodemou, Kyly Clarke and Renee Bargh.
Jamie Durie (left) and fiancee Ameka Fields (right) are reportedly expecting their first child together.
Instagram
Ameka was sporting what looked to be a distinct baby bump.
EXCLUSIVE/ Supplied
In February, Jamie and Ameka announced their engagement, sharing the exciting news with their Instagram followers with a series of loved-up snaps.
"She said YES ❤️!" Jamie wrote.
"Thrilled to announce our engagement. Thank you to my beautiful @amekajane for turning my life upside down. I couldn't be happier. Magic night for a magic girl.. ps.Thank you Justin @instinctjewellers for bringing the design to life."
Ameka soaked up the celebrations on Jamie's luxury yacht in Sydney.
EXCLUSIVE/ Supplied
Over on her own Instagram account, Ameka was just as ecstatic about the relationship step.
“That’s a BIG YES! ❤️ My beautiful man @jamiedurie my heart is full,” she penned. “Thank you for coming in to my life and loving me just as I am. ✨ Let’s do this.”
Jamie and Ameka are said to have met in Los Angeles, where Jamie typically spends half a year with his daughter Taylor, 26, from a previous relationship.