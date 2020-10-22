Twins James (left) and Nick Stewart (right) shared rare photos of the pair together to celebrate their birthdays. Instagram

The Summer Bay star, who plays Justin Morgan, uploaded a cute snap of them as kids and joked that even he couldn’t tell them apart.

“Happy Birthday bro!! Still can’t tell who’s who?! And why did one of us miss the part the hair memo!! #twinning,” he captioned the shot.

James’ wife and co-star Sarah Roberts also shared a sweet tribute to her husband on his birthday, writing: “The most potent creature I know . My forever lover. Happy birthday husband.”

Home and Away star James raided the archive to find this gem from their childhood. Instagram

It’s been a few months since the brothers were pictured together on each other’s Instagram account, and fans are always thrilled when new family snaps are shared.

In July, James shared a family photo with his brother Nick as well as their respective daughters Scout, eight, and Grace, who also look alike.

The actor shares Scout with his ex and former Packed to the Rafters co-star Jessica Marais, who he dated from 2009 to 2015.

He captioned the post: “Annual daddy-daughter day! #twinning, #growinguptoofast”.

In July, the actor shared this family snap of the brothers with their daughters Grace and Scout. Instagram

In previous interviews, James has opened up about being a dad, including during an emotional chat about Scout’s first day at school back in 2018.

Speaking to Who, James revealed things “got real” at the playground gate.

“That’s when it hit me as her father that I have to step back and let Scout find her first steps of independence,” James said.

“I couldn’t help but fret for her … I’ve done nothing but help her all her life. Now it’s her turn. As she walked off, I slid the sunnies down over my tears.”