“He’s a consummate professional, funny and articulate. We’ve really hit it off. I have a buddy now and I’m really happy about it.”

Being able to shares a few laughs on-set is a joy for James, whose character on Home and Away is currently doing it a bit tough.

After test results revealed he has abnormal cells on his spine, James’s character Justin has been urged by his doctor sister Tori (Penny McNamee) to undergo surgery.

Fearing the procedure could leave him paralysed, Justin steadfastly refused to heed Tori’s advice.

Meanwhile, all that Justin’s distraught girlfriend Leah (Ada Nicodemou) can do is be there for the man she loves.

“As Justin’s partner, Leah takes the position that he has to make the decision for himself,” says Ada. “But it’s just an awful time for all of them.”

Justin and Ada seemingly can’t get a break, with Leah still battling post-traumatic stress following her kidnapping ordeal, and then being attacked at the diner.

Indeed, alone at the Diner at the time, Leah’s worst nightmare came true when a mystery person burst into the popular eatery and pushed her to the ground.

The Summer Bay local was so distraught at the time because it brought up everything for her again, which left feeling traumatised and vulnerable.

