Prince Harry has said that tabloid speculation his real father was James Hewitt and not King Charles II was "hurtful, mean, and cruel" as he delivered a 55-page witness statement during his ongoing litigation against Mirror Group Newspapers.

According to the 38-year-old, he only discovered that his late mother, Princess Diana, had commenced a relationship with military man James, after he was born in 2014.

As a consequence of this, the Duke of Sussex said the rumours felt "very real" to him.