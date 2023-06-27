According to the Standards Authority, the potential affected batch of the Lactose Free Vanilla had a use-by date of July 28, while the Sweet & Creamy Greek Coconut was dated for August 2.

According to the regulator, "Food products contaminated with E. coli may cause illness if consumed."

In the case of consumption, "Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund."

As described by the World Health Organisation symptoms of the disease include "abdominal cramps and diarrhoea" while "fever and vomiting may also occur".