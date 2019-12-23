Jake Wall and his wife Jennifer Hawkins welcomed their first child, Frankie Violet, into the world in October. Getty

Jen then took to her Instagram Story to share an adorable video of Jake, which showed him dancing with little Frankie, who was cuddling up to her dad.

The former Miss Universe also shared a carousel of candid snaps, which showed Frankie lying on the lounge, while she looked on with an affectionate gaze.

Fans were quick to take to Instagram to wish Jen a Happy Birthday, with one person writing: “Happiest of birthdays to you @jenhawkins_ a very memorable special birthday! She’s gorgeous.”

In the snap, Jen cut a casual - albeit stylish - figure in an all-black ensemble, while baby Frankie was wearing a delightful two-piece white romper.

Another person stated: “Such a special time for you. First birthday as a mum. You are completely rocking it too. Enjoy.”

A third person added: “Frankie is divine! Just like her mummy.

Megan Gale even reached out to congratulate Jen, writing: “Happy Birthday Mama Bear. First birthday with Frankie too - how special.”

Jake took to Instagram to pay tribute to the former Myer model and entrepreneur, who was celebrating her 36th birthday.

Jen’s candid birthday snaps comes after she recently gave fans an update on her now two-month old bundle of joy.

Taking to Instagram, Jen shared another snap of little Frankie sporting an adorable white dress, with the new mum beaming from ear-to-ear.

"Weekend hangs with ma girl! Can’t believe Frankie is 2 months old already?!" she captioned the beautiful photo.