After the episode aired, the Summer Bay's star took to Instagram to share a collage of photos from his time on the show.

"Wow, what a ride the last 2.5 yrs have been. So many good memories," the 36-year-old wrote.



"So much love to my Home and Away fam. Miss and love the lot of you. That's for such a fun experience. Cast and crew...amazing humans. Thanks for putting up with me. Fans and supporters, you are the most loyal, dedicated fans on earth. Thanks for all the love and support. Robbo&jaz4eva. Thanks legends. Peace out #R.i.pRobbo."

Robbo was killed on the drama after a face-off with Scott (Trent Baines). Supplied

The tribute and his exit from the show comes a couple of months after Ryan announced that he and partner Alice Quiddington welcomed a son.

Jake took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the little bundle of joy, who has been named Wolf.