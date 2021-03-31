Home and Away's Jake Ryan shared a very relatable parenting dilemma on Instagram. Instagram

Jake has previously gushed about the joys of fatherhood as well as spoken candidly about the work involved.

"It's not an easy road; fatherhood or parenthood. But it's the most rewarding and beautiful time. I've loved every second of it," told Daily Mail Australia.

"My days are just consumed with him, and everything that you sort of do for life is about your child now which is great. It's nice to have that, to have someone else to work towards, apart from yourself.”

Jake with his one-year-old son Wolf. Instagram

The former Home and Away star and his partner Alice Quiddington announced the birth of their son back in October 2019.

"We finally welcomed our little man into the world. Wolf William Ryan,” Alice wrote on Instagram at the time.

"One of the most intense but incredible experiences of my life. So much new found respect for this body and what it has done and continues to do. @jakey__ryan is already super dad status and was the most amazing support to me throughout the whole pregnancy and birth, I couldn't have done it without him ❤.

“We're just taking some time to rest and enjoy our little love bubble and new family member. Can't wait for Wolf to meet all his favourite uncles & aunties soon."

Jake and Alice Quiddington welcomed Wolf in October 2019. Instagram

Sharing the same pics of his newborn son on Instagram, Jake was the epitome of a proud dad after the birth.

"IN THIS LIFE!!! 'Be still, my beating heart' WOLF RYAN....mind blowing experience... @alice__q was phenomenal and recovering well. Superwomen ♥♥" he wrote.

"A big Thankyou to all the nurses, doctors, midwifes and support staff at Randwick women's hospital. Amazing, amazing team of humans that brought our little mate into the world."

