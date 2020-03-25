Seven

Jake and Elle had a rocky start to the Rivals season, coming in second lowest on the leaderboard after the Instant Restaurant round. But they pulled it together during Restaurant Takeovers and even survived the added pressure of switching to Colin’s group part way through (to even up numbers after the Fan teams were decimated in eliminations). After making it to the Top 4, the siblings cooked their way to the highest Instant Restaurant score in MKR history, cementing their place in the Grand Final.

Jake & Elle had a point to prove going head to head with frenemies Dan and Steph again tonight. They did so with simple, restrained, 'very Jake and Elle' dishes which stayed true to their roots and to the type of food they cook at home; demonstrating exceptional technique, flavour, colour and texture. Dan and Steph’s decadent, fine dining, 'cheffy menu' was very well critiqued but just wasn’t enough to outscore the determined siblings.

Jake and Elle plan to use the $100,000 prize money to grow their Eat Street Northshore business, which is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

WATCH THE NAIL-BITING FINALE HERE: https://7plus.com.au/my-kitchen-rules?episode-id=MYKR11-029