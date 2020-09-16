“It still doesn’t feel real that you are not here," Morgan Gruell (right) wrote of her sister Jaimi Kenny (left)after she died earlier this week, Instagram

“It still doesn’t feel real that you are not here. I am so grateful for the time that I had you as my big sister,” she wrote.

“I am grateful that Flynn got two and a half years with his Aunty. I am grateful for you doing my hair and letting me borrow your clothes.

“I am grateful for you. There is no one like you. I love you so much and will forever miss you.Rest now beautiful sister 💕 you will never be forgotten.”

Jaimi was one of the bridesmaids at Morgan’s wedding to Ryan Gruell in May 2016. The couple share two-year-old son, Flynn.

"The world lost one of its treasures yesterday, but heaven gained one," Jett wrote as he paid tribute to his sister. Instagram

Yesterday, Jaimi’s brother Jett, 26, also paid tribute to his sister.

“I may not have been the best brother to you all the time, I know you thought you weren’t being the big sister I needed all the time, but I do know we loved one another unconditionally all the time,” Jett wrote, alongside a beautiful throwback photo of the pair.

But despite their differences, Jett said he will forever love and remember his older sister.

“I will love you forever. Rest In peace my beautiful big sister, the world lost one of its treasures yesterday, but heaven gained one. You will be dearly missed by all whose lives you touched.”

"So painful. I can barely breathe,” Lisa wrote of her daughter's death. Instagram

As she faced the heartbreaking loss of her eldest child due the unspecified illness, Jaimi’s mother Lisa Curry previously took to social media to describe her pain.

“Our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital yesterday morning with her loving family by her side,” she wrote.

“So loved. So beautiful. So kind to everyone.... So painful. I can barely breathe.”

Lisa added: “Our hearts are broken and the pain is unbearable but we cherish every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured and so loved first child.”

The Curry/Kenny family celebrating Morgan's birthday in 2018. Instagram

Grant and Lisa confirmed the devastating news of Jaimi's death on Monday night.

“It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family," Grant said in an official statement on behalf of the family.

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

“Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

Lisa and Grant, who split in 2009 after 23 years of marriage, also share daughter Morgan Gruell and son Jett Kenny.

Jaimi also has a seven-year-old half-sister, Trixie Box, whom Grant shares with radio and TV personality, Fifi Box.