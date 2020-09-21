"Jaimi...as dad and I lovingly held you when you took your first breath, we lovingly held you as you took your last," Lisa wrote. Instagram

LISA CURRY (mother)

"Yesterday, as the sun was setting, we said goodbye to you, our Jaimi.



"As the last sun rays filtered through the trees onto you, fairy lights flickering everywhere around, with the most divine flowers surrounding you, and a room full of unconditional love, we farewelled you.... always our bubba.



"It was just perfect... beautiful, quiet, pretty and sparkly... just the way you would have wanted it.



"Our little angel, you can now rest peacefully. Free of pain, free to flourish and free to grow, free to just be...



"Jaimi...as dad and I lovingly held you when you took your first breath, we lovingly held you as you took your last.



"Jaimi, my love, our hearts are aching, but know you will be forever with us, and forever loved wherever we go.

Goodnight sweet girl... we hope you have a nice long sleep. 😞💔👼💕"

"You were my biggest sister, you were my friend, and you were a fighter until the very end," Jaimi's brother Jett penned. Instagram

JETT KENNY (brother)

"You were there whenever I needed you, you taught me how to cook gourmet food like roast potatoes, chicken and salad, and tacos - the essentials in our household.



"You gave me a slight insight into fashion by dressing me in up in dresses and putting makeup on me when I was young. you’d sit behind me while I ate dinner and would pick at anything pimple looking on my back - even if it was just a mole. you were my second mother, you were my biggest sister, you were my friend, and you were a fighter until the very end.



"Jaimi, I will love you forever and you will always have a place in my heart. I will miss you dearly, but cherish the moments we had together greatly. I love you so much, and I will see you again at some point.



"Yesterday we said our final goodbyes to my beautiful sister and I would just like to thank everyone for your overwhelming love and support. The entire family was inundated with loving messages, flowers and thoughts for our beautiful Jaimi. I personally will never be able to thank everyone enough. But do know that it will never be forgotten. 💕🍂"

Jaimi sister Morgan wrote: "We will continue to miss and love you always." Instagram

MORGAN GRUELL (sister)

"Yesterday we said goodbye to you.

"She was the most sentimental person I’ve ever known, she saw the beauty in everyone and everything. I will always remember her taking the time to stop and take a photo of a pretty flower, an interesting door, or her feet standing next to crunchy leaves that had fallen from the trees. I promise to always appreciate these things as she did.



"You were surrounded by SO much love and beauty.

"Fairy lights everywhere

"Flowers everywhere



"Love everywhere

"It was a service fitted for the queen of all things pretty, you would have loved it.



"We will continue to miss and love you always.

"A huge thank you for all the messages of love and support that have been pouring in over the past week. It means the world to us to know how very loved and adored she was by all who met her.

"Thank you again from our family 💕"

"We will think of you when we see anything pretty, a butterfly, flowers or every time we cook," wrote Lisa's husband Mark Tabone in his tribute. Instagram

MARK TABONE (stepfather)

"Dear Jaimi, yesterday you had the most amazing farewell you would have been so proud of .

"You loved unconditionally and you were loved in return as it showed immensely.

"It’s hard for us to understand what happens now, but with my experience with death of family members I feel that your presence and spirit will be around . Your mother and I will talk about you everyday, I’m sure, and shed a little tear perhaps. We will think of you when we see anything pretty, a butterfly, flowers or every time we cook .It was a pleasure spending human time with you and I will meet you again someday in whatever is next after this life !

"I would like to thank everyone for your strength and support. Thousands of messages of condolences......THANKYOU."