Before her death, Jaimi (left) was a fierce defender of her mother Lisa Curry (right). Instagram

The abundant love the family had for Jaimi was clear and there’s no doubt the feeling was mutual.

In fact, back in 2014 Jaimi fiercely defended her famous mother who at the time was experiencing backlash from trolls after expressing a desire to have another child with her much younger then-boyfriend.

The close-knit Curry-Kenny clan enjoyed a united and happy festive season over the 2013/14 holiday period – coming together amid cruel gossip about an alleged feud between swimming icon Lisa and radio star Fifi Box, whose daughter Trixie was fathered by Lisa’s ex Grant.

Close-knit: Even after splitting, Lisa and Grant spent time with their kids as a family. Instagram

Following a barrage of nasty online comments claiming that the then 51-year-old Lisa’s recent desire to have a child with her partner at the time Joel Walkenhorst, then 31, was to get back at Grant and Fifi, Lisa’s daughter Jaimi stepped up to defend her mum.

“Mum wanting a child had nothing to do with Fifi... Mum had talked with us about her thoughts on going through IVF before Trixie was conceived,” Jaimi wrote on social media.

“You never know the conversations we have had as a family, or the timing of these. It’s upsetting to read such nasty things being said about our mother, without people knowing her personally.”

Grant, Jaimi, Lisa and Jett in 2015. Instagram

Hitting back at critics who love to snipe at her much-loved and ever-popular mum – who went on to become a highly successful weight-loss and fitness guru – Jaimi told the haters in no uncertain terms to back off and leave Lisa alone.

“If you aren’t interested in what mum is doing, professionally or personally, you can choose not to read about it. But there are plenty of people who are interested and there are a lot of people whose lives are being positively influenced by her,” she added, referencing Lisa’s One Life One Chance road trip, which helps Aussies reach their health and fitness goals.

Lisa herself wasn’t silent on family matters over the break, lashing out over an article that suggested she was emotionally distressed by reports that Fifi and Grant were having another child.

Slamming that story as "untrue", Lisa told News Ltd that she was concerned how the reports would affect her ex and Fifi, saying: "Leave Grant, Fifi and poor little Trixie alone."

Lisa wrote "the pain is unbearable" after losing her eldest daughter. Instagram

The united front should come as no surprise. Despite their separation, Grant and Lisa remained good friends and even shared pictures on Instagram of their family spending time together over the years.

Meanwhile, Grant’s new partner Fifi was regularly seen spending time with her step-children, with Jami often babysitting her stepsister Trixie.

Jett shared a touching tribute to his sister, writing “the world lost one of its treasures yesterday but heaven gained one.” Instagram

Jami’s death was announced on Monday night, with father Grant revealing the tragic news on Instagram.

“It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family," Grant said in an official statement on behalf of the family.

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

“Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

“It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy.”