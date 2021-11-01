Jacqui says raising sons Brentyn and Dylan has been one of her proudest moments. New Idea

While Jacqui, a single mum of two, agrees the situation has opened a bigger conversation about women in politics, the former military personnel doubles down on her views.

“I was always raised to believe the sky’s the limit. I have no hang-ups about [being a female politician]... I don’t care what’s between your legs!

“I don’t think my parents ever thought I’d be a senator, but let’s not go there. I think they got me confused with Princess Mary – they probably wanted me to be a princess,” she laughs.

Revealing she was raised helping her dad drive trucks, there’s nothing remotely regal about Jacqui’s life – but that’s not stopped her from busting down castle-sized doors.

Her time in the army changed Jacqui’s life forever. New Idea

In 1989, Jacqui joined the Australian Army, completing her recruit training while she was, unknowingly, pregnant with her first child – something the army took four months to recognise.

“[By then] I knew and told them. They just accused me of wanting to get out of the army,” she recalls.

Despite the trouble they gave her before it was clear she was expecting, Jacqui acknowledges that she helped pave the way for women in the military.

During a field exercise in July 1997, Jacqui sustained a back injury resulting in long-term injuries to her spine.

After medical intervention, she was unable to regain operational fitness and was discharged in 2000 – leading to a six-year dispute with the Department of Veterans’ Affairs over her pension.

WATCH BELOW: Jacqui Lambie breaks down while thanking her dad

From there, things took a turn, including a battle with prescription pills to manage the pain which took her out of work, and in her darkest moments, suicidal thoughts.

“I’ve had a lot of psychology. I try not to be bitter … there’s a lot I regret,” she explains, but says the justice now is the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide that she spearheaded.

“I’m still coming up for air. It’s not over by a long shot, but I want the public to hear what I’m saying. They need to hear about the culture and abuse that is still going on within the military.”

After turning 50 this year, Jacqui insists she’s still 40 at heart. She’s so proud of raising her sons Brentyn and Dylan, and is forever grateful for being able to serve Australia in uniform.

“Nothing’s been easy, but it’s my life.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!