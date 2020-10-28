SAS Australia's Jackson Warne tried a beer for the first time at 21 - and liked it! Instagram

Posting video evidence of his tasting, Jackson revealed, “I’ve actually never had a beer either, who would have thought? And there’s no beer better to taste than Corona because of everything going on.

Referencing Victorian premier Dan Andrews’ easing of restrictions, Melbourne-based Jackson added: “And Dan also said get on the beers!”

Jackson rated the beer “8 out of 10 and despite his fussy eater tendencies, admitted he “wanted to keep drinking”.

The SAS Australia recruit is known to be a fussy eater and only ate tomato soup for the first time on the show. Channel Seven

In the comments section, his family – including sister Brooke, 23, and dad Shane – reacted to Jackson’s new adventurous eating side.”

“Hahahahaha !!! Well done 👏” wrote cricket star Shane, while yoga bunny mum Simone Callahan joked, “Ewwwww.”

Sister Brooke added: “This is so great – first beer ever.”

However, it appears Jackson was less impressed with his first taste test in which he attempted to munch down on watermelon for the first time in his life.

Rating it four out of ten, he confessed he didn’t think highly of the fruit because it just “tasted like water”.

Jackson wasn't a huge fan of watermelon. Instagram

Jackson’s diet has been at the centre of much fascination for SAS Australia fans and earlier this week the reality TV star appeared on the Hit Network’s Fifi, Fev and Byron show to discuss his eating habits.

He admitted that as a child his parents would try to get him to eat new food but he would opt to “starve” rather than eat it.

Jackson added that until recently much of his daily diet involved eating McDonald’s for multiple meals.

In an interview with news.com.au, Jackson detailed the items in his diet usually include: “Eggs, bacon, toast, cereal, burgers, nachos, chips, apples… that's about it."