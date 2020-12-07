Jackie (pictured) recently made the refreshingly candid confession that she’s struggling to shed the extra weight she’s gained over the past few months. Instagram

“Kitty said, ‘You’re my mum. I see you naked all the time.’ And I said, ‘I know, but I just don’t want you seeing me naked right now because I’m just so embarrassed about how much weight I’ve put on,’” Jackie explained.

If the radio personality’s Instagram is anything to go by, mother and daughter are exceptionally close, with Jackie constantly posting pictures of the two of them.

To commemorate Kitty’s 9th birthday, the breakfast host shared a sweet selfie of the pair, writing, “Happy 9th birthday kitty. So proud of the girl you are today, full of kindness and compassion for everyone around you. Love you so much.”

Jackie has also spoken candidly about wanting many more kids, but not in the conventional way.

Speaking to co-host Kyle Sandilands on their breakfast show late last year, the 45-year-old has admitted she has frozen her eggs.

“I think there’s about 10 (in there),” she candidly confessed to Kyle, before adding that the chance of her getting pregnant again might be “pretty slim.”

And it’s not just Jackie who is raring to start a family.

Jackie (right) and Lee Henderson (left) announced their split in October 18, after 18 years together. The pair share 9-year-old daughter, Kitty (pictured). Instagram

The TV host’s ex-husband, and father to Kitty, Lee Henderson is reportedly making it very clear that he and his girlfriend, Gabriella ‘Gabi’ Motta, intend to have kids sooner rather than later.

“They don’t want to waste any time,” a friend close to the couple revealed earlier in the year. “Lee is already a full-time stay-at-home dad and he desperately wants to give Kitty a brother or sister, and Gabi would love to have kids of her own too.”

