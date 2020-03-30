Jackie O has sold her Vaucluse home. Realestate.com.au

According to the listing, the Cambridge Avenue property featured "grand proportions with flawless interiors bathed in northern light and finished to perfection."

Cooking would always be a pleasure in "the deluxe chef's kitchen with marble island benchspace and a premium Lacanche double oven services the vast open plan living/dining area and all seasons alfresco entertaining effortlessly."

The property features five bedrooms, three bathroom, and a huge outdoor swimming pool.

Earlier this month the radio star was caught red handed, "borrowing" a box of bog roll from the KISS FM office supply.

The millionaire radio star was busted on Tuesday when she was caught on camera helping herself to the precious cargo that had been stored in the KISS carpark.

In a video shared by The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the 45-year-old was seen loading her car with toilet paper.

Jackie was first seen checking if the coast was clear before peeking inside a stack boxes near her car.

Finding fresh toilet paper rolls was clearly too tempting and she nabbed a sealed box, then rearranged the others to make it look like nothing had been touched.

Jackie then loaded the box of loo rolls in the back of her expensive SUV before driving away.

KIIS execs were amused by the star's behaviour, and outed her antics by sharing the video.

However the mum-of-one has clearly been anxious of all the toilet paper stockpiling and shortages for some time, revealing on Instagram last week she was starting to panic.

"I'm starting to panic, this is all I have left," she captioned a photo of two and a half rolls of toilet paper.

Adding: "[The] irony is, when I panic I need to poo."

Instagram