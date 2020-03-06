Jackie prank called her mother and tried to convince her she was going on Married At First Sight. Instagram

The 45-year-old - who split from husband Lee Henderson in 2018 - then went on to say she was being offered a large sum of money to appear on the hit reality-TV show.



“I don’t care,” her mum replied. “I don’t care what it is.”



“Well, the sex would be good,” Jackie said.



“God, I’d rather you pay for it somewhere,” her mum quipped.

This image appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show's Instagram page. KIIS FM

“I’ve looked online before, Mum, they’re very expensive when you pay for it,” Jackie said.



Jackie then went on to reveal she was joking.



“I’m only lying,” Jackie said.

Instagram

“What?” her confused mother replied. “I’m not on air am I? I’ll never forgive you for this.”



“Don’t be mad,” Jackie said.



“I am mad,” her mum said.

We wish we could have seen the look on her face!