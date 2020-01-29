Jackie, here in September, says she gained weight over the holiday period Instagram

However, she won't give up booze entirely, after telling co-host Kyle Sandilands that she has to "have something" in her life.

"Why don't you just stop drinking?" asked Kyle.

Jackie replied: "I like to have a drink. I'm not giving up everything. Jesus, I've got to have something in my life."

The radio star says she won't be starving herself in the quest for a bikini body Instagram

Jackie's health kick comes after she saw others from the KIIS FM team on the beach at the weekend and she felt left out.

"It was really depressing. I didn't want to be that girl and they've all got great bikini bodies. I saw them on Instagram and they're all looking so good," she said.

"And I thought, 'I wish I was doing that, I wish I had a bikini body. Why is my life being held back just because I don't want to get out in my bikini?'

"I wish I was one of those women who just embrace it and get out there."

She went on to clarify that she wouldn't be starving herself for a bikini body.

"I'm not starving myself by any means. And I would never ever endorse that. I don't want anyone out there starving themselves to lose weight. It's not about starving yourself."