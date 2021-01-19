Jackie O was hospitalised after sustaining some nasty skateboarding injuries. Instagram

A perplexed Kyle continued to listen as the 45-year-old explained her daughter had gotten into skateboard and she was watching her young-in as she zoomed around outside their house.

While Jackie admitted her daughter, Kitty, 9, was a pocket rocket when it came to the skateboarding, the radio host confessed she did not have the same level of confidence when it came to the sport.

So when Kitty asked her mother, "why don't you have a try?" Jackie was extremely hesitant until the 9-year-old added the magic words, "I will hold your hand and drag you along".

All was well for the first stretch of the ride. But, just as many parents do when teaching their kids how to ride a bike, the skateboarding pro decided she would let the novice go and ride solo. And that's when disaster struck.

Jackie O has one daughter, Kitty, 9, with ex-partner Lee Henderson. Instagram

"Just as we get to the end where there's this glass fence, she let's go because she thinks 'oh, you've got this now', Jackie recounted to Kyle. "And I didn't know she was going to let go and, as she let's go, I lose my balance and completely go flying off and I land first on my back rib and then on my head."

After her scary plummet, Jackie confessed she was in so much pain she couldn't speak to Kitty.

"I hit it so hard that I was winded for about 45 seconds and I couldn't talk to her," the Masked Singer judge explained.

"I was trying to tell her I was OK but she was freaking out and starts calling an ambulance."

But Jackie insisted she was fine and the mother and daughter duo headed home. It wasn't until she woke up the next morning that the 35-year-old realised something was very wrong.

Last year, Kyle and Jackie O celebrated 20 years of working together on the radio. Instagram

"The next morning I went to get up out of bed and I fell over because I was so dizzy and that's when I went to hospital," Jackie recounted.

Despite thinking she was concussed, the host was soon calmed of any worries after she had to wait three hours at the hospital. "That's when I knew I didn't have a serious injury," Jackie explained. "I thought if I went to hospital and said I have a head injury and I was experiencing dizziness I'd be in like 'that'".

While her head was clearly fine, Jackie's rib received a much more dire fate as the hospital visit revealed the star had broken it.

"There's nothing you can do for a broken rib," Jackie told Kyle, "and the head only hurts a little bit now".

Perhaps the biggest side effect of Jackie's injury is the pain inflicted upon the radio-host when she laughs.

"Every time I laugh it hurts," she sadly admitted. But the star has found a way around that. "You have to get a cushion and push it into the ribs and then laugh... that's why I've got this pillow," she said before whipping out a cushion.

At least she's prepared for all those radio laughs!